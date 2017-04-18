Lorain County grand jury will decide charges in case of man accused in killing
The case of a Sandusky man accused in the March 22 killing of a 19-year-old Lorain County man is now headed to a grand jury. Matthew Allen Mason, of Sandusky, waived his right to have a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Lorain Municipal Court, records show.
