Lorain-County 18 mins ago 1:36 p.m.Police investigating death of Lorain 3-month-old

Police investigating death of Lorain 3-month-old

According to a police report, 3-month-old Nicholas Cooper was found dead March 26 at a Cromwell Drive home. When officers arrived, they found Nicholas unresponsive with dried blood on his nose and minor marks on his cheeks.

