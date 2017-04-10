Lorain-County 18 mins ago 1:36 p.m.Police investigating death of Lorain 3-month-old
According to a police report, 3-month-old Nicholas Cooper was found dead March 26 at a Cromwell Drive home. When officers arrived, they found Nicholas unresponsive with dried blood on his nose and minor marks on his cheeks.
