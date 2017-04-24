Feds will not pursue cases against Lorain officers
Federal prosecutors in Cleveland will not pursue cases against two Lorain police officers accused of using excessive force during arrests. Pat Riley, law director for the city of Lorain, confirmed Friday that an official at the U.S. Attorney's Office called him April 13 and informed him that it does not intend to further pursue investigations into officers Zachary Ferenec and Christopher Ferenzi.
