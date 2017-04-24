Cell phone explodes in woman's pocket
An Ohio woman said her Samsung cell phone "exploded" in her pocket, setting fire to her pants and pressing melted plastic against her leg. Receipts show Dorthiea Preston, 72, of Lorain, Ohio bought the Samsung Gusto 3 phone on March 24 from a Medina Walmart.
