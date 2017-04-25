breaking Woman convicted of felony ch...

breaking Woman convicted of felony charges in boyfriend's death

Wednesday Apr 26

Tara L. Thacker, 34, formerly of 1007 S. Main St., pleaded guilty Tuesday to separate charges of involuntary manslaughter and theft of a credit card. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed one charge of corrupting another with drugs.

