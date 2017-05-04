911 caller says estranged husband sho...

911 caller says estranged husband shot Avon Technifab employee

Friday Apr 28 Read more: Cleveland.com

A distraught woman told an Avon police dispatcher that she was on the phone with a Technifab employee when her estranged husband shot him. The friend told the police dispatcher that she was speaking to her 37-year-old friend when he was shot Thursday in the tech company's parking lot, according to 911 recordings released by the Avon Police Department.

