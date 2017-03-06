Video shows police respond to overdos...

Video shows police respond to overdose by Ohio parents

Ohio police release dashcam video that shows the moment officers respond to parents who individually overdose in front of their five children Nathan Carroll, 29, charged with child endangerment, operating a vehicle under the influence, implied consent, driving under suspension and failure to control An Ohio couple were both charged on Monday after being arrested for overdosing on heroin and endangering their five children. Police have now released a dashcam video that shows officers responding to the two parents, who were less than a block apart around 5:30pm on February 27 when police say they each overdosed on drugs while caring for their young kids.

