This Day in History: Journalist Terry Anderson Abducted in Beirut

This picture of Terry A. Anderson was released along with a statement by his captors, the Islamic Jihad, in Beirut, Lebanon on Oct. 21, 1988 . 32 years ago today on March 16, 1985, Associated Press journalist Terry Anderson was abducted by Hezbollah militants in Beirut, Lebanon and held in captivity for nearly seven years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.