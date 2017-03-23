This Day in History: Journalist Terry...

This Day in History: Journalist Terry Anderson Abducted in Beirut

This picture of Terry A. Anderson was released along with a statement by his captors, the Islamic Jihad, in Beirut, Lebanon on Oct. 21, 1988 . 32 years ago today on March 16, 1985, Associated Press journalist Terry Anderson was abducted by Hezbollah militants in Beirut, Lebanon and held in captivity for nearly seven years.

