Swastika carved on door frame of Ohio synagogue

Monday Mar 6

The swastika was carved at the Agudath B'nai Israel Synagogue in Lorain, Ohio, a suburb located on the West Side of Cleveland. In addition to the swastika, the words "We will rise and gas you," followed by an expletive, also were carved.

