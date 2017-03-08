Swastika carved on door frame of Ohio synagogue
The swastika was carved at the Agudath B'nai Israel Synagogue in Lorain, Ohio, a suburb located on the West Side of Cleveland. In addition to the swastika, the words "We will rise and gas you," followed by an expletive, also were carved.
