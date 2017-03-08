Parishioners forgiving, reconnecting ...

Parishioners forgiving, reconnecting 5 years after Catholic churches reopened

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Cleveland.com

Five years ago Tuesday, the Vatican answered the prayers of thousands of Northeast Ohio Catholics by ordering the Diocese of Cleveland to reopen 11 churches. Between 2009 and 2010, then Bishop Richard Lennon had ordered the closing of 50 parishes in the eight-county diocese.

