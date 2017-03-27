Ohio senators, Kaptur invite Commerce...

Ohio senators, Kaptur invite Commerce Secretary to Lorain

Monday Mar 27

Ohio's two U.S. senators and U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur today issued a joint invitation to Trump administration Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to visit Lorain to see the consequences of unfair trade practices on the steel industry. Sen. Sherrod Brown , Sen. Rob Portman , and Miss Kaptur said President Trump highlighted the importance of the steel sector during his campaign.

