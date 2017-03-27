Ohio senators, Kaptur invite Commerce Secretary to Lorain
Ohio's two U.S. senators and U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur today issued a joint invitation to Trump administration Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to visit Lorain to see the consequences of unfair trade practices on the steel industry. Sen. Sherrod Brown , Sen. Rob Portman , and Miss Kaptur said President Trump highlighted the importance of the steel sector during his campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Lorain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|11 hr
|Thar
|187
|Grandparent raising grandchildren
|Mar 28
|Barbara Gochnour
|1
|US Steel to idle plant (Jan '15)
|Mar 15
|Ike
|3
|Deana Chandler
|Mar 15
|Ike
|3
|prayers needed
|Mar 4
|IN CHRIST NAME
|1
|Physician Somnath Roy is accused of sex crimes (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|No name
|69
|Review: Arid Fellowship Center (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Memyself
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lorain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC