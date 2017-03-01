Ohio parents charged after overdosing...

Ohio parents charged after overdosing with children

Read more: Daily Mail

Ohio parents are charged after father overdoses with infant in the car and mother blacks out at home in front of four other children Nathan Carroll, 29, charged with child endangerment, operating a vehicle under the influence, implied consent, driving under suspension and failure to control Schigel overdosed at home in front of four children, one of whom told police her 'mommy was sleeping and they could not wake her up' An Ohio couple were arrested on Tuesday less than a block apart after police say each overdosed on drugs while caring for their five children. Nathan Carroll, 29, was discovered by police officers passed out in his minivan with an infant in the backseat after the vehicle veered off the road in Lorain.

