Norwalk man in bar fight sentenced to 3 years in prison
A Norwalk man who landed a punch during a bar fight that killed a man he didn't even know was sentenced today to three years in prison. Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger sentenced Kevin W. Knott, 53, to the maximum term for reckless homicide in the Jan. 13, 2016, death of Elwood Lock, Jr., 48, of Lorain, Ohio.
