New housing development under construction in Amherst

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Cleveland.com

The first of 100 new houses designed for middle-class buyers will begin construction next week in the Preserve at Quarry Lakes development. Shaun Brady, managing member of Cambrad Development of Westlake, said the first model home will be ready for viewing by June 1. He said people can start moving into the new homes in mid-summer.

