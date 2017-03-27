Man shot, killed at Lorain house

Man shot, killed at Lorain house

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Cleveland.com

The victim was shot about 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of West 22nd Street, situated just south of West 21st Street and east of Oakdale Avenue, Lorain police said in a news release. The man has not been publicly identified, pending family notifications.

