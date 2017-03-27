Lorain police officer choked, tackled wife after son's birthday party, report says
A Lorain police officer charged with domestic violence choked, tackled and pinned his wife to the floor after a day of drinking at his son's birthday party, according to a police report. James O. Connell, a five-year-veteran of the force, is on paid administrative leave after originally being transferred to desk duty, Lorain police Lt.
