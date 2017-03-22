Lorain County judge's quick action ou...

Lorain County judge's quick action outside her home saves man from drug overdose

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Cleveland.com

The opioid crisis literally landed at the doorstep of Lorain County Domestic Relations Judge Sherry Glass, whose quick actions and cool head on Monday helped save a man from a drug overdose. Glass had just arrived home and was still in her high heels and work clothes around 5 p.m. Monday when she heard a young man pounding on her front door and ringing her doorbell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lorain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
US Steel to idle plant (Jan '15) Mar 15 Ike 3
Deana Chandler Mar 15 Ike 3
prayers needed Mar 4 IN CHRIST NAME 1
News Physician Somnath Roy is accused of sex crimes (Nov '07) Feb 26 No name 69
Review: Arid Fellowship Center (May '13) Feb 24 Memyself 3
Gym in Lorain Jan '17 Dave Biggs 3
Brent Wells (Dec '14) Jan '17 pist off 19
See all Lorain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lorain Forum Now

Lorain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lorain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Lorain, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,522 • Total comments across all topics: 279,748,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC