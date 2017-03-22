Lorain County judge's quick action outside her home saves man from drug overdose

The opioid crisis literally landed at the doorstep of Lorain County Domestic Relations Judge Sherry Glass, whose quick actions and cool head on Monday helped save a man from a drug overdose. Glass had just arrived home and was still in her high heels and work clothes around 5 p.m. Monday when she heard a young man pounding on her front door and ringing her doorbell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.