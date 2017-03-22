Lorain-County 23 mins ago 9:49 p.m.Broadway streetscaping in Lorain could be coming
Plans for a revitalized "streetscape" on the main thoroughfare, Broadway, could be the first step in bringing Lorain closer to seeing a thriving downtown. The hope would be creating a scene similar to the rendering provided by the Mayor's Office in Lorain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
