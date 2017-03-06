Just in: Man ODs with baby in car, wife ODs at home with their other kids
A couple are facing criminal charges after the man was found overdosing in a car with an infant and the woman was found overdosing in a nearby home. According to WEWS , police officers responded to a report of a car that had driven off the road in Lorain, Ohio, on Tuesday to find Nathan Carroll, 29, experiencing what they believed to be a heroin or opioid overdose with an infant in the car.
Lorain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prayers needed
|Mar 4
|IN CHRIST NAME
|1
|Physician Somnath Roy is accused of sex crimes (Nov '07)
|Feb 26
|No name
|69
|Review: Arid Fellowship Center (May '13)
|Feb 24
|Memyself
|3
|Gym in Lorain
|Jan '17
|Dave Biggs
|3
|Brent Wells (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|pist off
|19
|brent wells
|Jan '17
|pist off
|1
|Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today
|Jan '17
|avatar
|1
