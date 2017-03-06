Just in: Man ODs with baby in car, wi...

Just in: Man ODs with baby in car, wife ODs at home with their other kids

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Palm Beach Post

A couple are facing criminal charges after the man was found overdosing in a car with an infant and the woman was found overdosing in a nearby home. According to WEWS , police officers responded to a report of a car that had driven off the road in Lorain, Ohio, on Tuesday to find Nathan Carroll, 29, experiencing what they believed to be a heroin or opioid overdose with an infant in the car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lorain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prayers needed Mar 4 IN CHRIST NAME 1
News Physician Somnath Roy is accused of sex crimes (Nov '07) Feb 26 No name 69
Review: Arid Fellowship Center (May '13) Feb 24 Memyself 3
Gym in Lorain Jan '17 Dave Biggs 3
Brent Wells (Dec '14) Jan '17 pist off 19
brent wells Jan '17 pist off 1
News Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today Jan '17 avatar 1
See all Lorain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lorain Forum Now

Lorain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lorain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Lorain, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,817 • Total comments across all topics: 279,370,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC