Just in: Man ODs with baby in car, wife ODs at home with their other kids

A couple are facing criminal charges after the man was found overdosing in a car with an infant and the woman was found overdosing in a nearby home. According to WEWS , police officers responded to a report of a car that had driven off the road in Lorain, Ohio, on Tuesday to find Nathan Carroll, 29, experiencing what they believed to be a heroin or opioid overdose with an infant in the car.

