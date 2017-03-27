Elderly woman found in her own filth in Lorain home prompts investigation
An elderly Lorain woman was placed in an intensive care unit Thursday night after paramedics found her living in filth, according to police. Lorain County Adult Protective Services were called to the 83-year-old woman's home after her son called for an ambulance to pick up his mother, according to a police report.
