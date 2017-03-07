All 100 senators press Trump administration to help communities fighta

All 100 senators press Trump administ...

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Capitol Hill lawmakers are pressing the Trump administration to help local communities battle anti-Semitism following a rash of threats to Jewish institutions and vandalism at historic cemeteries. All 100 senators press Trump administration to help communities fight anti-Semitism Capitol Hill lawmakers are pressing the Trump administration to help local communities battle anti-Semitism following a rash of threats to Jewish institutions and vandalism at historic cemeteries.

