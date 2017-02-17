Superintendents: Cut state tests, end As and Fs on state report cards

The state should stop grading schools and school districts with A through F grades, while also cutting the amount of state tests and making sure the tests help teachers teach students better, a group of local superintendents says. In a "white paper" released Monday to state officials, superintendents from Lorain and western Cuyahoga County outlined several changes they say they wish the state had made - but didn't - in its proposed testing and accountability plan under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.