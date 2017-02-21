Solar power co-op in Lorain County expands throughout Medina County
The Lorain County Solar Co-op that signed up 100 members and installed 34 rooftop solar arrays in 2016 is looking for more homeowners to join its ranks. Most of the co-op's installations last year were in Lorain County, with a few in Medina County.
