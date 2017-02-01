Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in butt...

Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in butt over beer fridge

Wednesday

LORAIN, OH - A Lorain woman is charged with felonious assault for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the butt with a steak knife. Police say they were called to a home on Grove Avenue on Jan. 28 after a man called 911 asking for an ambulance.

