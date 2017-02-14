Paczki Ball: All-you can paczki, presenters in boxers and a coronation highlight annual Polish party
Who will be crowned the 2017 Paczki King and Queen? It's a yearly question in the Polish community - one that's answered at the annual Paczki Ball hosted by Kiedrowski's Simply Delicious Bakery in Amherst. This year's ball marks the 20th annual paczki party for the bakery founded in 1984.
