Paczki Ball: All-you can paczki, pres...

Paczki Ball: All-you can paczki, presenters in boxers and a coronation highlight annual Polish party

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Cleveland.com

Who will be crowned the 2017 Paczki King and Queen? It's a yearly question in the Polish community - one that's answered at the annual Paczki Ball hosted by Kiedrowski's Simply Delicious Bakery in Amherst. This year's ball marks the 20th annual paczki party for the bakery founded in 1984.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lorain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gym in Lorain Jan 25 Dave Biggs 3
Brent Wells (Dec '14) Jan 23 pist off 19
brent wells Jan 23 pist off 1
News Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today Jan '17 avatar 1
Review: Avon Family Dentistry - Geoffrey L Stef... (Oct '08) Jan '17 UNHAPPY CUSTOMER 58
News Tamyka Saunders, Sheffield Lake mother of 2, ch... (Jul '09) Jan '17 Marchael 3
News Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15) Dec '16 Realtalk 2
See all Lorain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lorain Forum Now

Lorain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lorain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
 

Lorain, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,014 • Total comments across all topics: 278,875,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC