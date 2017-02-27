Northwest Savings Bank donates three ...

Northwest Savings Bank donates three buildings to city of Lorain

Thursday Feb 23

The buildings formerly were a branch and space of Lorain National Bank. The complex includes a two-story office building and two storage buildings, said Safety-Service Director Dan Given.

