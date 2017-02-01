Lorain mother, children found living in home with 'disgusting' feces-filled basement,...

Lorain mother, children found living ...

A woman could face criminal charges after Lorain police discovered that her children lived in a home with a large amount of fecal matter in the basement. Police discovered the Brownell Avenue home in squalor Jan. 19 when they went to make a welfare check at the request of her father's fiancee.

