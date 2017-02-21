Lorain man who walked out of child rape trial arrested in California
Devante Gibbs was caught late Saturday in the Los Angeles area by the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was caught after the U.S. Marshals in northeast Ohio sent Gibbs' information to Marshals services nationwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lorain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gym in Lorain
|Jan 25
|Dave Biggs
|3
|Brent Wells (Dec '14)
|Jan 23
|pist off
|19
|brent wells
|Jan 23
|pist off
|1
|Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today
|Jan '17
|avatar
|1
|Review: Avon Family Dentistry - Geoffrey L Stef... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|UNHAPPY CUSTOMER
|58
|Tamyka Saunders, Sheffield Lake mother of 2, ch... (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Marchael
|3
|Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Realtalk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lorain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC