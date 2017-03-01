Lorain couple arrested after father overdosed on heroin with child in car
A Lorain couple was arrested after the father overdosed on heroin with their infant in the car while their mother overdosed on heroin at their home across the street, police said. Nathan Carroll, 29, faces charges of endangering children, driving under revocation or suspension, implied consent to test, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to control, Lorain police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Lorain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Physician Somnath Roy is accused of sex crimes (Nov '07)
|Feb 26
|No name
|69
|Review: Arid Fellowship Center (May '13)
|Feb 24
|Memyself
|3
|Gym in Lorain
|Jan '17
|Dave Biggs
|3
|Brent Wells (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|pist off
|19
|brent wells
|Jan '17
|pist off
|1
|Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today
|Jan '17
|avatar
|1
|Review: Avon Family Dentistry - Geoffrey L Stef... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|UNHAPPY CUSTOMER
|58
Find what you want!
Search Lorain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC