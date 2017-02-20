Local musicians breakdown their songs on the 2017 - Louisville Is For Lovers compilation
This year's Louisville Is For Lovers compilation features 27 original songs from local musicians, covering all of the different directions love can take us. This year's version is available on CD and through the Louisville is for Lovers Bandcamp page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lorain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gym in Lorain
|Jan 25
|Dave Biggs
|3
|Brent Wells (Dec '14)
|Jan 23
|pist off
|19
|brent wells
|Jan 23
|pist off
|1
|Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today
|Jan 13
|avatar
|1
|Review: Avon Family Dentistry - Geoffrey L Stef... (Oct '08)
|Jan 9
|UNHAPPY CUSTOMER
|58
|Tamyka Saunders, Sheffield Lake mother of 2, ch... (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Marchael
|3
|Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Realtalk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lorain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC