Halt Ohio's ESSA plan until state testing is cut, 150 angry educators, officials tell state
The Ohio Department of Education needs to act on public demands for less state testing before submitting any long-term testing and accountability plans to the federal government, 150 angry and frustrated educators and local officials demanded Wednesday night. Teachers, school administrators, school board members and city officials from Lorain and western Cuyahoga counties gathered at Avon High School, with a few parents joining in, to air complaints with the state's proposed education plan under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act .
