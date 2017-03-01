Dad overdoses in car while mom overdoses at home
Police who found a driver overdosed with an infant in the car later learned his wife had also overdosed at their Lorain home while watching their other kids. Officers responded Tuesday to a report of a car that had gone off the road in Lorain, Ohio, a western suburb of Cleveland.
