Col. Rexford injured after collision with boy coasting on...

Saturday Feb 18

Denying they were overpaid the sum of $1,553.01, by the city of Norwalk for the construction of the big outfall sewer in the north part of this city, and that, instead, the city still owes them the sum of $23,373.89 under their contract with the city, George C. Penney and Minor Corron, comprising the contracting firm of Penney & Corron, of Lorain, on February 13, filed in the common pleas court in Elyria an answer and cross petition in the case brought against them on December 1 last by City Solicitor Pruner, to compel them to reimburse this city for the amount they are claimed to have been overpaid.

