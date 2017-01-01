Woman, 60, struck and killed by motoristTips sought in pedestrian's...

Woman, 60, struck and killed by motor...

Sunday Jan 1 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Investigators are seeking tips and clues to help determine how a 60-year-old northern Ohio woman was struck and killed by a hit-skip motorist along Interstate 71 in Delaware County on Dec. 22. The case is unusual because Elizabeth "Beth" Kurish, who was alone in Columbus, had parked her car in a northbound rest area and probably was struck in the southbound lanes after she had walked across the median to a southbound rest area. Kurish, a longtime registered nurse from Lorain, was remembered at her funeral Friday as a cheerful, compassionate and dedicated 30-year employee who worked recently in the emergency room at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.

