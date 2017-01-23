Valor Home Lorain County provides hig...

Valor Home Lorain County provides high transmission rate to permanent housing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: La Prensa

The Valor Home of Lorain County opened its facility December 2014 in the city of Lorain. Valor Home provides transitional housing for homeless veterans and is operated by Family and Community Services Inc., a private nonprofit agency based in Ravenna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at La Prensa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lorain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brent Wells (Dec '14) Mon pist off 19
brent wells Mon pist off 1
News Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today Jan 13 avatar 1
Review: Avon Family Dentistry - Geoffrey L Stef... (Oct '08) Jan 9 UNHAPPY CUSTOMER 58
News Tamyka Saunders, Sheffield Lake mother of 2, ch... (Jul '09) Jan 5 Marchael 3
News Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15) Dec 30 Realtalk 2
Crooked Business Owners Taking The Public For A... (Nov '10) Dec 30 Realtalk 25
See all Lorain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lorain Forum Now

Lorain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lorain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lorain, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,246 • Total comments across all topics: 278,228,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC