U.S. Steel to Close Tube Mills

U.S. Steel to Close Tube Mills

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Metal Center News

In response to the persistently challenging conditions in the oil and gas markets, U.S. Steel plans to permanently shut down mills at its Lorain, Ohio, and Lone Star, Texas, tubular facilities. The company will close the Lorain Tubular No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Center News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lorain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15) Dec 30 Realtalk 2
Crooked Business Owners Taking The Public For A... (Nov '10) Dec 30 Realtalk 25
Reasons why lorain sucks (Apr '07) Dec 30 Realtalk 20
News Fligner's Supermarket in Lorain receives top honor (Mar '14) Dec 30 Realtalk 3
shooting at 3 am Dec 30 Realtalk 6
Gym in Lorain Nov '16 Wtf 2
searching (Jan '16) Nov '16 Searching Searching 2
See all Lorain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lorain Forum Now

Lorain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lorain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Lorain, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,190 • Total comments across all topics: 277,597,085

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC