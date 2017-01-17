South Side News & Notes
City of Green officials have combined two previously scheduled meetings about the opiate epidemic and what it is doing to combat the problem into one meeting set for Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Central Administration Building, located at 1755 Town Park Blvd. According to city officials, this free meeting will offer an update on the opiate epidemic in Summit County and in the city, the latest crime and response statistics in the city, and how Green is responding to the issue to save lives. Also available will be resources and information to help families and those impacted by drug abuse.
