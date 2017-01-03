Second phase of West 130th Street pro...

Second phase of West 130th Street project finished: A Place in the Sun

21 min ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Ward 16 Councilman Brian Kazy delivered his second annual state of the ward address last week and updated residents about some of the developments in his ward, which encompasses part of the city's West Park neighborhood. Kazy said drivers, businesses and residents got an early Christmas present when the second phase of the West 130th Street resurfacing project wrapped up and the road reopened to both northbound and southbound traffic.

