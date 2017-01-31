Sanctuary Cities in Ohio May Lose Federal Funds
Cities like Oberlin, Lorain, and Dayton could be affected by President Trump's executive order threatening to cut off federal funds to sanctuary cities. Oberlin City Councilman Kelley Singleton says it's too early to tell what impact the president's order would have on his city.
