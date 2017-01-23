Register now for late-start spring semester classes at LCCC
There is still time to register for late-start spring semester classes at Lorain County Community College . Seats are available in courses that begin on Feb. 20, March 20 and April 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at La Prensa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lorain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brent Wells (Dec '14)
|Mon
|pist off
|19
|brent wells
|Mon
|pist off
|1
|Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today
|Jan 13
|avatar
|1
|Review: Avon Family Dentistry - Geoffrey L Stef... (Oct '08)
|Jan 9
|UNHAPPY CUSTOMER
|58
|Tamyka Saunders, Sheffield Lake mother of 2, ch... (Jul '09)
|Jan 5
|Marchael
|3
|Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15)
|Dec 30
|Realtalk
|2
|Crooked Business Owners Taking The Public For A... (Nov '10)
|Dec 30
|Realtalk
|25
Find what you want!
Search Lorain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC