Program will insure children have basic skills before entering kindergarten
The United Way of Greater Lorain County and Lorain City Schools announced a new program to better prepare Lorain city children for kindergarten. A new program announced this morning will coordinate pre-kindergarten school curriculums in Lorain County to better prepare children for kindergarten, it was announced this morning at Lorain High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Lorain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today
|Jan 13
|avatar
|1
|Review: Avon Family Dentistry - Geoffrey L Stef... (Oct '08)
|Jan 9
|UNHAPPY CUSTOMER
|58
|Tamyka Saunders, Sheffield Lake mother of 2, ch... (Jul '09)
|Jan 5
|Marchael
|3
|Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15)
|Dec 30
|Realtalk
|2
|Crooked Business Owners Taking The Public For A... (Nov '10)
|Dec 30
|Realtalk
|25
|Reasons why lorain sucks (Apr '07)
|Dec 30
|Realtalk
|20
|Fligner's Supermarket in Lorain receives top honor (Mar '14)
|Dec 30
|Realtalk
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lorain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC