Man sought in deadly Lorain home invasion arrested

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Cleveland.com

Lorain police arrested a 23-year man wanted since December after a man was found shot to death in his home. Abline Cannon was arrested Thursday in the 1200 block of Anita Court in Kent, Lorain police said.

