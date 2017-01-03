Man sought in deadly Lorain home invasion arrested
Lorain police arrested a 23-year man wanted since December after a man was found shot to death in his home. Abline Cannon was arrested Thursday in the 1200 block of Anita Court in Kent, Lorain police said.
