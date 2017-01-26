Man charged in hit-and-run death of C...

Man charged in hit-and-run death of Cleveland officer

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Yahoo!

This undated photo provided by the city of Cleveland's Division of Police shows Patrolman David Fahey, who authorities say was struck and killed Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, by a hit-and-run driver as Fahey placed road flares near two auto accidents on Interstate 90 in Cleveland. Israel Alvarez was arrested later that day in Lorain, Ohio, about 30 miles west of Cleveland, and a police spokeswoman said Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, that Alvarez was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and felony hit-skip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lorain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gym in Lorain Jan 25 Dave Biggs 3
Brent Wells (Dec '14) Jan 23 pist off 19
brent wells Jan 23 pist off 1
News Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today Jan 13 avatar 1
Review: Avon Family Dentistry - Geoffrey L Stef... (Oct '08) Jan 9 UNHAPPY CUSTOMER 58
News Tamyka Saunders, Sheffield Lake mother of 2, ch... (Jul '09) Jan 5 Marchael 3
News Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15) Dec 30 Realtalk 2
See all Lorain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lorain Forum Now

Lorain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lorain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Lorain, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,390,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC