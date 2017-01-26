Man charged in hit-and-run death of Cleveland officer
This undated photo provided by the city of Cleveland's Division of Police shows Patrolman David Fahey, who authorities say was struck and killed Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, by a hit-and-run driver as Fahey placed road flares near two auto accidents on Interstate 90 in Cleveland. Israel Alvarez was arrested later that day in Lorain, Ohio, about 30 miles west of Cleveland, and a police spokeswoman said Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, that Alvarez was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and felony hit-skip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Lorain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gym in Lorain
|Jan 25
|Dave Biggs
|3
|Brent Wells (Dec '14)
|Jan 23
|pist off
|19
|brent wells
|Jan 23
|pist off
|1
|Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today
|Jan 13
|avatar
|1
|Review: Avon Family Dentistry - Geoffrey L Stef... (Oct '08)
|Jan 9
|UNHAPPY CUSTOMER
|58
|Tamyka Saunders, Sheffield Lake mother of 2, ch... (Jul '09)
|Jan 5
|Marchael
|3
|Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15)
|Dec 30
|Realtalk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lorain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC