Man charged in hit-and-run death of Cleveland officer

This undated photo provided by the city of Cleveland's Division of Police shows Patrolman David Fahey, who authorities say was struck and killed Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, by a hit-and-run driver as Fahey placed road flares near two auto accidents on Interstate 90 in Cleveland. Israel Alvarez was arrested later that day in Lorain, Ohio, about 30 miles west of Cleveland, and a police spokeswoman said Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, that Alvarez was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and felony hit-skip.

