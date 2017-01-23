Man arrested in hit-and-run death of Cleveland officer
Israel Alvarez, 44, was arrested in Lorain, about 30 miles west of Cleveland, hours after Patrolman David Fahey was struck around 6am Tuesday A man has been arrested and is expected to be charged in the hit-and-run death of a Cleveland patrolman on an interstate, Cleveland police said Tuesday. Israel Alvarez, 44, was arrested in Lorain, about 30 miles west of Cleveland, hours after Patrolman David Fahey was struck around 6am Tuesday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Cleveland.
