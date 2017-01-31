Lorain woman charged after dogs found...

Lorain woman charged after dogs found malnourished, filthy

Thursday Jan 26

A Lorain woman was issued summons for three counts of cruelty to companion animals after police found the dogs malnourished and filthy. Police were called just after 11:45 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of three malnourished dogs, who belong to Dwana Smith, running around in the area of West 8th Street and Lovett Place, according to a police report.

