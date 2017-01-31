Lorain woman charged after dogs found malnourished, filthy
A Lorain woman was issued summons for three counts of cruelty to companion animals after police found the dogs malnourished and filthy. Police were called just after 11:45 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of three malnourished dogs, who belong to Dwana Smith, running around in the area of West 8th Street and Lovett Place, according to a police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Lorain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gym in Lorain
|Jan 25
|Dave Biggs
|3
|Brent Wells (Dec '14)
|Jan 23
|pist off
|19
|brent wells
|Jan 23
|pist off
|1
|Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today
|Jan 13
|avatar
|1
|Review: Avon Family Dentistry - Geoffrey L Stef... (Oct '08)
|Jan 9
|UNHAPPY CUSTOMER
|58
|Tamyka Saunders, Sheffield Lake mother of 2, ch... (Jul '09)
|Jan 5
|Marchael
|3
|Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Realtalk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lorain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC