Lorain woman accused of setting fire to man's shirt at Denny's
A Lorain woman is accused of setting fire to a man's shirt during an argument at a Denny's. Adelaida Ruth Brown, 35, is charged with aggravated arson, assault, and domestic violence in the Monday incident at the restaurant on North Leavitt Road in Amherst.
