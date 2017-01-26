Lorain woman accused of setting fire ...

Lorain woman accused of setting fire to man's shirt at Denny's

A Lorain woman is accused of setting fire to a man's shirt during an argument at a Denny's. Adelaida Ruth Brown, 35, is charged with aggravated arson, assault, and domestic violence in the Monday incident at the restaurant on North Leavitt Road in Amherst.

