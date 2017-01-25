Lorain, Ohio, city council approves s...

Lorain, Ohio, city council approves switch to automated collection

Read more: Recycling Today

Lorain, Ohio, city council has approved a city-wide switch to using automated garbage collection, according to a report in The Morning Journal . The system, which includes distribution of carts to 21,000 residents, is not expected to be fully implemented until spring.

Lorain, OH

