Lorain man indicted in 2016 Elyria double homicide

Jocquez Ross is charged with aggravated murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability, according to a news release from Elyria police. Michael and Fannie Lewis were found shot to death Jan. 31, 2016 in a vehicle parked in the parking lot of the Floridian Apartments on Fox Hill Lane, the news release said.

