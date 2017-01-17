Lorain man indicted in 2016 Elyria double homicide
Jocquez Ross is charged with aggravated murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability, according to a news release from Elyria police. Michael and Fannie Lewis were found shot to death Jan. 31, 2016 in a vehicle parked in the parking lot of the Floridian Apartments on Fox Hill Lane, the news release said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Lorain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today
|Jan 13
|avatar
|1
|Review: Avon Family Dentistry - Geoffrey L Stef... (Oct '08)
|Jan 9
|UNHAPPY CUSTOMER
|58
|Tamyka Saunders, Sheffield Lake mother of 2, ch... (Jul '09)
|Jan 5
|Marchael
|3
|Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15)
|Dec 30
|Realtalk
|2
|Crooked Business Owners Taking The Public For A... (Nov '10)
|Dec 30
|Realtalk
|25
|Reasons why lorain sucks (Apr '07)
|Dec 30
|Realtalk
|20
|Fligner's Supermarket in Lorain receives top honor (Mar '14)
|Dec 30
|Realtalk
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lorain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC