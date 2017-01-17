Lorain man gets life in prison for shooting death of girlfriend
A Lorain man was sentenced 25 years to life in prison Friday for shooting his off-again on-again girlfriend to death a year ago , the Lorain County Prosecutor's Office said. Anthony Wayne Davis was found guilty by a jury to all counts of murder, felonious assault and other charges, Lorain County Prosecutor's Office administrative assistant Anne Marie Victor said.
