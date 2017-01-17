Lead poisoning investigations, follow up a mixed bag in Ohio
Cleveland isn't the only lead poisoning program in the state that's struggled to respond to lead poisoning cases. For the more than 2,500 cases that were investigated from 2011 to 2015, hazards were found more than 65 percent of the time and Lead Hazard Control orders were issued requiring the property owner to remediate the problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Lorain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brent Wells (Dec '14)
|3 hr
|pist off
|19
|brent wells
|4 hr
|pist off
|1
|Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today
|Jan 13
|avatar
|1
|Review: Avon Family Dentistry - Geoffrey L Stef... (Oct '08)
|Jan 9
|UNHAPPY CUSTOMER
|58
|Tamyka Saunders, Sheffield Lake mother of 2, ch... (Jul '09)
|Jan 5
|Marchael
|3
|Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15)
|Dec 30
|Realtalk
|2
|Crooked Business Owners Taking The Public For A... (Nov '10)
|Dec 30
|Realtalk
|25
Find what you want!
Search Lorain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC